Razor Network (RAZOR) Trading Down 12.1% This Week

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $19.14 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Razor Network has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012294 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019506 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $887.54 or 0.01547077 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network (CRYPTO:RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,040,334 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

