RealNetworks (RNWK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

Shares of RNWK opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. RealNetworks has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $98.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.60.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

