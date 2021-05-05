Recro Pharma (REPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Recro Pharma has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Recro Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REPH opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $80.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.25. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $9.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

