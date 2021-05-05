Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $404.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.95. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 28.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $61,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,433,856. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,150 shares of company stock worth $473,576. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

