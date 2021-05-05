Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $331.54

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 331.54 ($4.33) and traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.78). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 364 ($4.76), with a volume of 536,172 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £879.78 million and a PE ratio of 104.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 332.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 269.94.

Redde Northgate Company Profile (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

