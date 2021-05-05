Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $331.54

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 331.54 ($4.33) and traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.78). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 364 ($4.76), with a volume of 536,172 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £879.78 million and a PE ratio of 104.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 332.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 269.94.

Redde Northgate Company Profile (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit