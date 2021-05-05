Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Sells $938,420.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $938,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 139,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,755.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RDFN stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.94. 72,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.46 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $47,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.