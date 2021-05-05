Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.69.

RDFN stock opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average is $66.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -131.10 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $102,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,992 shares in the company, valued at $479,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,988. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,349,000 after purchasing an additional 222,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after buying an additional 759,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $70,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 801,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 874.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after acquiring an additional 617,304 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

