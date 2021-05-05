Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 95.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 23.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth about $612,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 14.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $144.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

