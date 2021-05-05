Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Regis Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGRNF opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Regis Resources has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

