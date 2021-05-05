Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Regis Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGRNF opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Regis Resources has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit