Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,822,000 after buying an additional 787,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,611,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,396,000 after purchasing an additional 496,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,180,000 after acquiring an additional 369,373 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $128.91. 837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,674. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $66.99 and a one year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

