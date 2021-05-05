ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $126.56

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.56 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.90), with a volume of 337,049 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £82.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.22.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

