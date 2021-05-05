Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REGI. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.30.
Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,246. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.43.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
