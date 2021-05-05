Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REGI. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.30.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,246. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.43.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

