Request Market Capitalization Tops $149.33 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Request has a market cap of $149.33 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00087588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00019642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00072489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.08 or 0.00848315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,413.41 or 0.09769233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00101590 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00044334 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.