Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Stock analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $9.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.05. G.Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2022 earnings at $9.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.36.

ROK stock opened at $262.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $183.67 and a 1 year high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after buying an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after buying an additional 189,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 830.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after buying an additional 180,684 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.