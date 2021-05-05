Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Seagen Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seagen in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $136.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average is $167.36. Seagen has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Seagen by 67.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Seagen by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

