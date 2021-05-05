ResMed Inc. (RMD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on June 16th

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

