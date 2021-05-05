ResMed Inc. (RMD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on June 16th

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
ResMed Company Profile
