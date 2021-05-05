Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after buying an additional 169,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 152,553 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 100,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 35,201 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. 143,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,436. The company has a market capitalization of $488.73 million, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

