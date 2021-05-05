Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $68.00 at Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.37.

QSR opened at $69.86 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $9,506,122.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,766,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

