Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $372.50

Restore plc (LON:RST) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 372.50 ($4.87) and traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.36). Restore shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.23), with a volume of 259,680 shares traded.

RST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £491.55 million and a P/E ratio of 2,020.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 373.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 358.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

