Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of grow high single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.22 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.830-1.940 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of REYN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.73. 952,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.