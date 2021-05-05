Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. 33,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,810. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

