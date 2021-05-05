Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNMBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $1.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

