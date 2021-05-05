Richard A. Ehst Sells 23,366 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $818,744.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $139,643.52.

NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after buying an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,235,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

