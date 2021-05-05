Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.95. Approximately 123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 191,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.04 million and a PE ratio of 14.43.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $146,351.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,709.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

