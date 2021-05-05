RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $356.5-359.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.14 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.240-1.270 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $10.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $307.60. The stock had a trading volume of 34,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,157. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $228.17 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.67.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $426.26.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,042 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.