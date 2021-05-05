Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00084531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00070573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.48 or 0.00826163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00100065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.07 or 0.09459304 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043916 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

