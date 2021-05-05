RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIOCF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of RIOCF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.09. 17,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,664. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $18.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.7655 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

