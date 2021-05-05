RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Raised to C$21.00

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.50.

Shares of REI.UN traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,173. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.16 and a 52 week high of C$21.69. The stock has a market cap of C$6.69 billion and a PE ratio of -103.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

