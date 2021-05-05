RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s (REI.UN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.07.

Shares of TSE REI.UN traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.04. The company had a trading volume of 453,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,640. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion and a PE ratio of -102.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.93. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.16 and a 1-year high of C$21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

