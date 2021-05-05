RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s (REI.UN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.07.

Shares of TSE REI.UN traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.04. The company had a trading volume of 453,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,640. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion and a PE ratio of -102.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.93. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.16 and a 1-year high of C$21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Read More: Short Selling

Stock Target Advisor

Analyst Recommendations for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit