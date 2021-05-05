Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $41.83

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.83, but opened at $43.39. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $41.59, with a volume of 105,421 shares changing hands.
RIOT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 4.56.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after buying an additional 523,907 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $6,920,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Riot Blockchain by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 407,227 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $5,760,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Riot Blockchain by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 204,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.
Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)
Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.
