Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $41.83

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.83, but opened at $43.39. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $41.59, with a volume of 105,421 shares changing hands.

RIOT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after buying an additional 523,907 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $6,920,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Riot Blockchain by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 407,227 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $5,760,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Riot Blockchain by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 204,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

