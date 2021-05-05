Rivetz Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $660,162.85 and approximately $885.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00084057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $460.15 or 0.00824290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00099990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.06 or 0.09436848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00043819 BTC.

About Rivetz

RVT is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

