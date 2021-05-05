(RKN.TO) (TSE:RKN) Shares Down 1.9%

(RKN.TO) (TSE:RKN)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. 12,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 127,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.01.

(RKN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RKN)

Redknee Solutions Inc provides real-time monetization and subscriber management software products, solutions, and services. The company's monetization and subscriber management platform provides various solutions, such as converged billing and customer care, policy management, brand challenger, wholesale settlement, product catalog and order management, e-payment, and professional solutions to 250 service providers.

