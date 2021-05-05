Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 1,422 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 769.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 35,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $557,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 878,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,410,676. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.