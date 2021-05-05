Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,966 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth $69,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth $63,909,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $55,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWBI. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

