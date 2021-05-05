Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,521 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,969,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,041,000 after buying an additional 467,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 434,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 428,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIG opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $68.29.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIG. Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

