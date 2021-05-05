Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,376 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

