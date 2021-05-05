Robert W. Baird Increases Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $61.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVNT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

Get Avient alerts:

AVNT stock opened at $51.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $52.77.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,999,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $40,475,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,698,000 after acquiring an additional 663,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,734,000 after acquiring an additional 539,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $21,440,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.