Robert W. Baird Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $25.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Under Armour stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 432,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

