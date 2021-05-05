Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Raised by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,305,000 after buying an additional 189,462 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 830.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after buying an additional 180,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.99. 4,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,666. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.67 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.36.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

