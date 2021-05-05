Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $1,662,336.28 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ROK traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.90. 4,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.67 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.36.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

