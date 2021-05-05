Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $1,662,336.28 in Stock

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ROK traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.90. 4,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.67 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.36.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit