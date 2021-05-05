Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 45,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ROKU stock opened at $319.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of -380.46 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.63.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Roku by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

