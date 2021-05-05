Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 50.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total value of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 565,515 shares of company stock valued at $236,374,425. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $319.59 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.63. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.37.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

