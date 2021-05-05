Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target to $56.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,142,000 after acquiring an additional 448,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after buying an additional 305,387 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,024,000 after acquiring an additional 458,889 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,113,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,736,000 after purchasing an additional 161,900 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

