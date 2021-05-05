Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Upgraded at OTR Global

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by research analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $131.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $133.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,298,245.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.