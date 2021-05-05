Rotten (ROT) Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, Rotten has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Rotten has a market cap of $1.01 million and $3,290.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00082686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00065526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $470.43 or 0.00820240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00100916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,321.66 or 0.09278814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 70,388,081 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

