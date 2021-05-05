Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDS-A opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.