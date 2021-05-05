Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 4,759 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up 1.1% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,522,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.

NYSEARCA QUS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.01. 55,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.90. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $80.72 and a one year high of $116.75.

