Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,365 shares of company stock worth $19,541,258. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Paychex stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.93. 24,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

