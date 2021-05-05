Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 19.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 483,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 79,998 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 186.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 61,195 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in AT&T by 12.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,340,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 152,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in AT&T by 99.1% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

T stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 410,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,138,855. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The company has a market cap of $228.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

