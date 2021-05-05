Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,634. The company has a market cap of $173.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.18 and its 200-day moving average is $217.48. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

